Israel Welcomes Trump’s Plan for U.S. To “Take Over” Gaza, as Allies and Adversaries Reject It

Allies and adversaries of the United States reacted with shock and disapproval Wednesday to President Trump’s announcement of plans for the United States to “take over” the Gaza Strip.

In a social media post early Thursday, Mr. Trump said Gaza, “would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting,” after Palestinians had “already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region.”

Mr. Trump’s suggestion that the Palestinian territory — part of the land that many people hope will eventually become an independent Palestinian state — be redeveloped into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” owned by the U.S., and with its residents being “resettled” elsewhere, has sent diplomatic shockwaves around the world.

