Counterterrorism

Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills Hamas Official Who Was Under U.S. Sanctions

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

An Israeli airstrike struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Saturday night, killing a top Hamas official who was under US sanctions, according to Israeli and Saudi reports.

Ismail Barhoum, 56, a member of Hamas’ Politburo, was killed in the strike that engulfed a section of the Nasser hospital in flames, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya outlet reported.

The strike was carried out following “an extensive intelligence-gathering process,” Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence agency said in a statement on X, accusing Barhoum and Hamas of hiding inside the Khan Younis hospital.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

