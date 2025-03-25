Israeli Airstrike on Gaza Hospital Kills Hamas Official Who Was Under U.S. Sanctions

An Israeli airstrike struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Saturday night, killing a top Hamas official who was under US sanctions, according to Israeli and Saudi reports.

Ismail Barhoum, 56, a member of Hamas’ Politburo, was killed in the strike that engulfed a section of the Nasser hospital in flames, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya outlet reported.

The strike was carried out following “an extensive intelligence-gathering process,” Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet intelligence agency said in a statement on X, accusing Barhoum and Hamas of hiding inside the Khan Younis hospital.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.