An Italian aid worker, who was abducted in Kenya in November 2018, has been flown back to her home country.

Silvia Romano, 25, embraced her parents and sister, and was greeted by Italy’s prime minister and foreign minister after she landed in Rome.

She was freed from suspected Islamist group al-Shabab near Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, reports say.

Read more at BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)