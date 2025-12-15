spot_img
19 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, December 15, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetySurveillance, Protection & Detection

Ivory Coast Pushes for U.S. Spy Planes to Tackle Al Qaeda-Linked Jihadists in Sahel

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
December 15, 2025
Ivory Coast flag

Ivory Coast wants the Trump administration to station U.S. spy planes in the country’s north to carry out cross-border operations targeting Al Qaeda-allied jihadists wreaking havoc across the Sahel, according to two senior Ivorian security officials who told Reuters they expected a decision from Washington next year.

One of the Ivorian sources, a senior counterterrorism official, said Abidjan and Washington agreed on regional security needs, and timing was the only issue that remained to be determined.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, while the Pentagon said it wasn’t currently planning operations in Ivory Coast. The State Department declined to comment, but said: “We will actively continue to pursue our counterterrorism objectives where there is a nexus to U.S. interests.”

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

Previous article
The Human Cost of Countering Violent Extremism With Youth
Next article
Department of War Prepares for Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved. POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES