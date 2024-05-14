60.1 F
Counterterrorism

Jamaal Bowman Hosted Fundraiser With Extremist Muslim Leader Who Praised Oct. 7 Attacks on Israel

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Rep. Jamaal Bowman hosted a fundraiser with an extremist Muslim leader who praised Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel and has been personally condemned by the White House.

The event took place this week at a private residence in Fairfax, Virginia which promised Bowman and alongside Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American–Islamic Relations, according to a flier viewed by The Post.

News of the event was first posted to X by Jewish Insider.

Read the rest of the story at The New York Post.

