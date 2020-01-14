Candles flicker in memory of four people killed in the Dec. 10, 2019, Jersey City shootout. (City of Jersey City/Twitter)

Jersey City Shooters Had Massive Bomb That Could Have Killed People 500 Yards Away, Feds Say

The man and woman who killed four people in Jersey City last month in a hate-filled assault on a kosher market had broader plans to sow violence and fear in New Jersey’s Jewish community and harbored hatred toward police, authorities said Monday.

An explosive device that had the capacity to kill or injure people up to 500 yards away was found in van of the suspects, authorities said.

David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, prepared for months before carrying out the attack, which included the killing of a Jersey City police detective on Dec. 10 followed by a rampage at a kosher grocery store that took the lives of three civilians, authorities said.

