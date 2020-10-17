Jihadi Media and Online Secrecy as Doctrinal Values

The significant role of jihadists stationed in online battlefields was reflected as early as 2006 in the communicative philosophy of al-Qaeda, which states that “the mission accomplished by a virtual Mujāhid is no less important than what conventional Mujahidin do on a physical battlefield.”

“To the pious, hidden soldiers who are based on our Jihad forums and platforms, praying night and day to stand on Jihadi media frontlines, strive hard and race to deliver the Mujahidin news and publish their statements and films to the nation, hoping to bring the Ummah to their side in the ranks of the good Mujahidin” (Abu Sa’d al-Amili, al-Kitaab al-Mata’ al-Jama’).

Aiming to reach a wider audience and convinced by the importance of media and communication in achieving their political agenda, terrorist organisations are not only covered by official news channels. In fact, they have created their own “news” channels, as a step towards anticipating any changes that could affect media policies, by reducing terrorist news coverage or misrepresentations.

