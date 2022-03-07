Joint Base Andrews Locked Down After Car with Armed Occupant Tries to Get Past Security

Joint Base Andrews was on lockdown tonight after a vehicle tried to bypass security at the main gate and the two occupants fled, with at least one of them armed.

Vice President Harris had just flown back to the Maryland base with four cabinet secretaries after attending the day’s civil rights commemoration in Selma, Ala. Those officials were safely removed from the base but the White House press pool was under lockdown.

“At approximately 9 p.m. today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland,” the base said in a Facebook post. “The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large.”

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown.”

JBA said updates would be posted to the base’s Facebook page as more details were confirmed.

The main gate remains closed for an indefinite amount of time. Base traffic is being diverted to the Virginia Gate.