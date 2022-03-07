70.2 F
Washington D.C.
Sunday, March 6, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public Safety

Joint Base Andrews Locked Down After Car with Armed Occupant Tries to Get Past Security

Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remained at large.

By Bridget Johnson
The Presidential seal is seen on the open door of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Joint Base Andrews was on lockdown tonight after a vehicle tried to bypass security at the main gate and the two occupants fled, with at least one of them armed.

Vice President Harris had just flown back to the Maryland base with four cabinet secretaries after attending the day’s civil rights commemoration in Selma, Ala. Those officials were safely removed from the base but the White House press pool was under lockdown.

“At approximately 9 p.m. today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland,” the base said in a Facebook post. “The 316th Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG. One individual remains at large.”

“We can confirm that the individual who was apprehended had a weapon, but no shots have been fired. There is not an active shooter situation at Joint Base Andrews; however, the intruder’s whereabouts are currently unknown.”

JBA said updates would be posted to the base’s Facebook page as more details were confirmed.

The main gate remains closed for an indefinite amount of time. Base traffic is being diverted to the Virginia Gate.

Previous articleAnonymous Ops Inject Information into Russia with Media Hacks, Millions of Text Messages
Bridget Johnson
Bridget Johnson is the Managing Editor for Homeland Security Today. A veteran journalist whose news articles and analyses have run in dozens of news outlets across the globe, Bridget first came to Washington to be online editor and a foreign policy writer at The Hill. Previously she was an editorial board member at the Rocky Mountain News and syndicated nation/world news columnist at the Los Angeles Daily News. Bridget is a terrorism analyst and security consultant with a speciality in online open-source extremist propaganda, incitement, recruitment, and training. She hosts and presents in Homeland Security Today law enforcement training webinars studying a range of counterterrorism topics including conspiracy theory extremism, complex coordinated attacks, critical infrastructure attacks, arson terrorism, drone and venue threats, anti-Semitism and white supremacists, anti-government extremism, and WMD threats. She is a Senior Risk Analyst for Gate 15 and a private investigator. Bridget is a senior fellow specializing in terrorism analysis at the Haym Salomon Center. She is an NPR on-air contributor and has contributed to USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, New York Observer, National Review Online, Politico, New York Daily News, The Jerusalem Post, The Hill, Washington Times, RealClearWorld and more, and has myriad television and radio credits including Al-Jazeera, BBC and SiriusXM.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.