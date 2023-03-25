Joint Surveillance and Intervention Exercise Focuses on Fictional Terrorist Plot to Test Readiness

Between March 6 and 9, Europol, together with the ATLAS network and the European Surveillance Group, coordinated a joint exercise of surveillance and intervention units across the EU. The exercise involved units from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The exercise focused on a fictional terrorist plot. The scenario started in Ireland, from where two suspects took a plane to Austria. Surveillance teams from Ireland and Austria were then joined by counterparts from Belgium, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Luxembourg, who followed the targets across borders while gathering information about the individuals’ nefarious plans. This coordination and exchange of information led to the final assault, which took place in the Netherlands – fictional arrests of the two suspects for planning a terrorist attack. Coordinated from Europol’s headquarters, this exercise put all national teams in a real time situation. This was the first time the two networks had worked this closely together, successfully coordinating an operation across fifteen national borders.

The ATLAS network is a cooperation platform of 38 Special Intervention Units of EU Member States and associated countries, Iceland, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom. The development of the EU security landscape in recent years has highlighted the need of well-trained and EU-wide interoperable Special Intervention Units to strengthen law enforcement responses in Europe. Europol has hosted the Support Office of the ATLAS network at its headquarters since 2019, in order to enhance that close cooperation.

The European Surveillance Group is a network of covert surveillance units from the EU Member States and associated countries Norway, UK and Switzerland. Europol has been supporting the network since its foundation in 2007.

