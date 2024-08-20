54.2 F
Counterterrorism
Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Jordanian National Arrested Over Florida Energy Facility Attack

Jordanian national allegedly left letters threatening to 'destroy or explode everything here in whole America'

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Justice Department officials announced last Thursday that Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, where he spent hours damaging solar panel arrays. The incident was captured in a photo provided by the U.S. Justice Department.

Jordanian national was arrested for explosives threats and an attack on a Florida energy facility allegedly motivated by the U.S. government’s support of the state of Israel.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, of Orlando, was indicted last Thursday with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility.

Prosecutors say that beginning around June, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area “for their perceived support for the State of Israel.”

Read the rest of the story at Fox News.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

