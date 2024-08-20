Jordanian National Arrested Over Florida Energy Facility Attack

A Jordanian national was arrested for explosives threats and an attack on a Florida energy facility allegedly motivated by the U.S. government’s support of the state of Israel.

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 43, of Orlando, was indicted last Thursday with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility.

Prosecutors say that beginning around June, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area “for their perceived support for the State of Israel.”

