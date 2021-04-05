(Michigan Governor’s Office/Twitter)

Judge Dismisses Terrorism Counts, But 3 Will Face Other Charges in Whitmer Kidnap Plot

A Michigan county judge on Monday dismissed threat of terrorism charges against two men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Jackson County Judge Michael Klaeren ruled in a preliminary examination to drop the threat of terrorism charges against 26-year-old Joseph Morrison and 43-year-old Pete Musico — two of the eight men charged after being linked to the militia group that allegedly planned to kidnap the governor.

The judge also declined to move forward with a threat of terrorism charge against a third man Paul Bellar, 22, which the prosecutors were seeking, according to the Detroit Free Press.

