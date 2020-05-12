Kabul Maternity Hospital Attacked by Quartet of Terrorists; 14 Killed Including Two Newborns

The attack began with explosions and gunfire near a maternity hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13 in western Kabul on Tuesday morning, said residents, and Afghan security forces, including special forces, responded to the incident. The Ministry of Interior announced the attack was over with all attackers killed after five hours of fighting.

According to the Ministry of Interior, there were four suicide attackers in military uniforms that stormed the hospital and all were killed.

The Ministry of Interior said that at least 14 civilians were killed, including two newborn babies, and fifteen others were wounded in the clash.

