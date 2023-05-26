Kentucky Militia Member Charged with Felony Obstruction and Misdemeanors for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A Kentucky man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Daniel Edwin Wilson, 47, of Louisville, Kentucky, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with obstruction, a felony, and four misdemeanors including: knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing on Capitol grounds. He was arrested today in Louisville, KY and is expected to make his initial appearance later today in the Western District of Kentucky.

According to court documents, Wilson began planning, in the winter of 2020, to obstruct and interfere with the joint session of Congress at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify the electoral college vote. On Dec. 22, 2020, Wilson—who in a Telegram chat group went by the moniker “Live Wire”—responded to a discussion regarding traveling to Washington, D.C. for Jan. 6, 2021 by writing, “Ooh Rah. Curb stomp crew all in!!!” Later that same day, Wilson wrote, “We are willing to work and coordinate with others but I am a gray ghost ranger,” referring to Wilson’s affiliation with a particular militia. Wilson also discussed bringing firearms to Washington, D.C. for Jan. 6, 2021, but he ultimately wrote, on Dec. 24, 2020, “In my opinion I don’t think it’s time to gun up for the sixth we have to play this out but if they seat biden on the 20th all bets are off it’s gonna happen even if Trump wins we have to get this government under control it’s been crossing my mind if we go to a Civil War do we try to take Washington DC first or do we try to take state capitals first.” On Dec. 27, 2020, Wilson wrote, “I am ready to lay my life on the line. It is time for good men to do bad things.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, Wilson was captured in open-source and U.S. Capitol CCTV footage at the U.S. Capitol, wearing a pair of blue jeans, tan boots, and a blue hooded sweatshirt, carrying a red backpack and an olive-green fabric pouch, and at times, wearing a gas mask. A review of the U.S Capitol’s CCTV footage revealed that, at approximately 2:37 PM, Wilson entered the U.S. Capitol building through the Upper West Terrace Door. After entering the building, Wilson walked into the Rotunda, where he remained for several minutes. From the Rotunda, Wilson walked through Statuary Hall. He then returned to the Rotunda and ultimately exited through the East Rotunda Doors at approximately 2:49 PM.

In an interview with FBI agents on March 9, 2021, Wilson repeatedly denied being inside the Capitol building. A search warrant was obtained and, on June 3, 2022, during the execution of the warrant, law enforcement seized six firearms from Wilson’s residence, which were stored in a backpack and inside a cabinet in his residence, covered by clothing. Wilson was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time, due to previous felony convictions. At least two of the seized firearms were loaded at the time of seizure, and another two did not have serial numbers.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Louisville and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

