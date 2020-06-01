Killing of Federal Security Officer During Oakland Protest Was ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ DHS Official Says

A shooting in which one federal security officer was killed and another critically wounded a few blocks away from a raucous anti-police protest Friday night in downtown Oakland was an act of domestic terrorism, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

The officials said at a press conference Saturday that the two federal protective officers were targeted by an “assassin” outside the Ronald V. Deullums Federal Building.

“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate, that is an act of domestic terrorism,” said Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Read more at The Mercury News

