Killing of Federal Security Officer During Oakland Protest Was ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ DHS Official Says

A shooting in which one federal security officer was killed and another critically wounded a few blocks away from a raucous anti-police protest Friday night in downtown Oakland was an act of domestic terrorism, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.
The officials said at a press conference Saturday that the two federal protective officers were targeted by an “assassin” outside the Ronald V. Deullums Federal Building.
“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate, that is an act of domestic terrorism,” said Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.