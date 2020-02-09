Peshmerga soldiers pull security after clearing an objective during their final training exercise at Bnaslawa Training Center in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Dec. 18, 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

Kurdish Peshmerga Launch Massive Anti-ISIS Operation

The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga and Kurdish security forces (Asayish) launched a massive military operation at dawn on Sunday to pursue sleeper cells of the so-called Islamic State in the region bordering the southern Garmiyan area.

The Garmiyan Administration is an unofficial province in the Kurdistan Region that includes the three districts of Kalar, Kifri, and Chamchamal. Regional Kurdish Peshmerga and Asayish forces are in charge of security in Garmiyan, while Iraqi national forces control territory to its south and west.

Reporting on site, Kurdistan 24 correspondent Harem Jaf said the Peshmerga and Asayish forces clashed with terrorist elements in Daouda—an area that falls between the Kurdish Kifri district and Tooz district of Salahuddin province.

