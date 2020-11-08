L.A.-Area Man Who Allegedly Threatened Mass Shooting if Biden Won Is Held, Sources Say

A Los Angeles-area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Joe Biden won the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.

The man was detained after being stopped in a vehicle and handcuffed Friday by members of a task force of federal and local law enforcement agencies, the sources said. Investigators were searching his home for evidence of any means he has to carry out any form of attack, the sources said.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X
X