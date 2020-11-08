L.A.-Area Man Who Allegedly Threatened Mass Shooting if Biden Won Is Held, Sources Say

A Los Angeles-area man who took to social media to threaten a mass shooting if Joe Biden won the presidential election has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.

The man was detained after being stopped in a vehicle and handcuffed Friday by members of a task force of federal and local law enforcement agencies, the sources said. Investigators were searching his home for evidence of any means he has to carry out any form of attack, the sources said.

