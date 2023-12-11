29.8 F
Counterterrorism

Las Vegas Police, FBI Foil Reported Terror Plot Involving Islamic State

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(ISIS video)

Las Vegas police and the FBI thwarted a potential terror plot involving a 16-year-old, police said Friday.

During a news conference, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials detailed an investigation into a terror threat on a social media platform. The image of the threat was shown by LVMPD officials. It read:

“Peace be upon all brothers who see this. I am here to announce that I will be starting lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah. I ask you to make Dua for victory. I am a supporter of the Islamic State, and I will make sure the zionists in this city know it.”

Read the rest of the story at 8News, here.

