One of Fusilier Lee Rigby’s killers is seriously ill in hospital with Covid-19, the BBC has learned.

Michael Adebowale is serving a 45-year jail sentence for murdering Fusilier Rigby in Woolwich, south-east London, in May 2013.

Adebowale was removed from Broadmoor last week following a deterioration in his condition after he contracted Covid-19.

Read more at BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)