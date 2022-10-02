56.1 F
Lions and Crocodiles Credited with Killing ISIS Fighters in Mozambique, Says Report

Bernardino Rafael, local police chief of the Quissanga district in Cabo Delgado, told villagers that wild animals had contributed to the death toll of jihadist fighters.

Video released March 29, 2021, by ISIS' Amaq News Agency purporting to show ISIS members in Palma, Mozambique.

A police chief said, “some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals.” ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern Mozambique, where pro-government forces are battling with the insurgents, The Times reports.

Bernardino Rafael, local police chief of the Quissanga district in Cabo Delgado, told villagers that wild animals had contributed to the death toll of jihadist fighters, known locally as al-Shabab, in the latest bout of remote conflict.

