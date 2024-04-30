68.6 F
Listen to the U.S. Or Brace for Escalation – the Choice is Israel’s to Make

Washington remains deeply anxious and more determined than ever to find an end to the escalatory pressures in the Levant.

Sderot, Israel – February 07, 2024: A somber memorial wreath and candles at a former police station in Sderot, remembering the Hamas invasion. (iStock Photo)

The one thing U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration feared most since Hamas attacked Israel is that the confrontation would escalate and engulf the entire region, pulling the U.S. into yet another war in the Middle East.

And the tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran over the last few weeks has put Washington on edge.

While the 19 days of retaliatory strikes now seem to be behind us, this episode has created new risks of escalation, with Israel and Iran moving their shadow war out in the open by striking each other’s territory directly and with greater force— and there’s no going back now.

Read the rest of the story at Politico, here.

