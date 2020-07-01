London Man Charged with Terrorism Offenses

A man has been charged with terrorism offenses following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Amine Matthew Sabrane Conroy, 25, of west London, was charged June 29, with the collection of documents or records containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism; as well as publishing information which is likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism,

Conroy appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 29, where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey Court on July 10.

