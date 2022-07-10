68.6 F
Long Beach Police Seize AR-15, Handgun from Man They Say Glorified Mass Shootings

The man sent private messages on social media about wanting to murder Black people or carry out a genocide against the Jewish community.

Long Beach police recently seized a high-powered rifle and a handgun from a man they believe wanted to “commit a racially motivated mass shooting or murder innocent members of the public,” according to newly obtained court documents.

The man, 29-year-old Jaime Alvarez, sent private messages on social media about wanting to murder Black people, carry out a genocide against the Jewish community, commit “Columbine 2.0” or inflict “as much pain onto as many people as possible,” according to a restraining order filed by police last month.

In one of the violent posts, which stretch as far back as February, police said Alvarez created a meme with a photo of himself and the accompanying caption: “chilling new image of suspect behind shooting spree.”

Read more at the Long Beach Post

