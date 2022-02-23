Maine Man Allegedly Planned ‘Mass Murder’ in Chicago Mosques

Prosecutors told a federal court judge on Tuesday that an 18-year-old Waterville man charged with possession of unregistered destructive devices planned to commit “mass murder” in mosques in Chicago.
Xavier Pelkey was arrested Feb. 11 by FBI agents and charged with one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices.
In affidavits filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, FBI agents shared photos they said they took in Pelkey’s home of three homemade explosive devices containing fireworks, some with rows of staples wrapped around the fireworks, which prosecutors said were designed for maximum injury.