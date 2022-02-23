73.7 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Maine Man Allegedly Planned ‘Mass Murder’ in Chicago Mosques

Some IEDs had rows of staples wrapped around the fireworks, which prosecutors said were designed for maximum injury.

By Homeland Security Today
The FBI says these homemade explosive devices were found in Xavier Pelkey's home. (FBI photo)

Prosecutors told a federal court judge on Tuesday that an 18-year-old Waterville man charged with possession of unregistered destructive devices planned to commit “mass murder” in mosques in Chicago.

Xavier Pelkey was arrested Feb. 11 by FBI agents and charged with one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices.

In affidavits filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor, FBI agents shared photos they said they took in Pelkey’s home of three homemade explosive devices containing fireworks, some with rows of staples wrapped around the fireworks, which prosecutors said were designed for maximum injury.

