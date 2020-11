Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service said on Monday it had arrested the “administrative chief” of the Islamic State (ISIS) group after his arrival at Baghdad airport.

The man, known as Abu Naba, was detained in October as he was “getting into a taxi, just after landing in Baghdad”, CTS spokesman Sabah al-Noaman told AFP.

Describing him as a “major target”, Noaman said Abu Naba had been steering financial support to ISIS, organising meetings and relaying messages between jihadist members.

