Nine survivors of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on southern Israel brought a federal lawsuit pointing to the escalating nationwide college protests broiling with antisemitism, arguing that National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) and its parent organization are working in the United States “as collaborators and propagandists for Hamas.”

Through NSJP, AJP Educational Foundation Inc. – also known as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) – allegedly “uses propaganda to intimidate, convince, and recruit uninformed, misguided, and impressionable college students to serve as foot soldiers for Hamas on campus and beyond,” according to the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of Virginia, Alexandria Division.

The litigation, brought by major U.S. and global law firm Greenberg Traurig, alleges AMP “serves as Hamas’s propaganda division in the United States” and “was founded from the ashes of disbanded organizations created by senior Hamas officials after those organizations and related individuals were found criminally and civilly liable for providing material support to Hamas and other affiliated terrorist groups.”

