Three people including an Australian man have been stabbed in the Maldives in an attack claimed by Islamic State sympathizers.

Police in the South Asian archipelago said the Australian, 44, and two Chinese nationals were stabbed by “suspected extremists” between 7pm and 8pm on Tuesday on Hulhimalé, an island near the capital Male.

Three people had been arrested in relation to the attack on Thursday, police said.

