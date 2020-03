Police say a man threatened a local Jacksonville business with something he called COVID-19 on Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect approached the business with a container labeled COVID-19 and sprayed the unknown substance on and around the entrance doors.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the suspect told employees and customers “they were now infected with COVID-19.”

Read more at First Coast News WTLV and WJXX

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)