Man Admits to Wearing T-Shirts in Support of Proscribed Terrorist Groups

A man reported to police after wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed terrorist groups has admitted offenses under the U.K. Terrorism Act.

Feras Al Jayoosi, 34 (02.06.87), of Swindon was observed on June 8 and 9 wearing two T-shirts in Golders Green in north London – one bearing the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, and the other with the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades logo. Both are proscribed terrorist organizations.

The sightings were reported to police, and officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command launched an investigation.

Al Jayoosi was quickly identified as the person wearing the T-shirts, and was arrested at his home address two days later, on June 11.

Further enquiries revealed he had also worn the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades T-shirt in Swindon on May 30.

He was charged on October 27, and when appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 12, Al Jayoosi admitted to four charges of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a supporter of a proscribed organization, contrary to section 13(1) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Following the pleas, he was conditionally bailed, and will be sentenced at the same court on December 17.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, said Al Jayoosi’s actions caused a great deal of concern within local communities, and an investigation was quickly launched as a result of a call to police.

“This case further underlines how important information from communities is to our work, and how seriously we take reports of this nature. I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions about crime in their neighborhood to call the police – we will listen, and we will act.”

