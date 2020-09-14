Man Arrested After Explosives Sent to London

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 20s at an address in Cambridge, England on September 12. He was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.

The arrest was carried out with the assistance of Cambridgeshire Constabulary Armed Response Unit as a precautionary measure.

The man has been detained and taken into custody at a south London police station. Officers are currently searching two addresses in Cambridge.

The arrest relates to a suspicious package received via post at a residential address in north London. Police were called shortly after 9:10hrs on Thursday, 10 September, to reports of a suspicious package in Cricklewood. Specialist officers attended and made safe what was assessed to be a small improvised explosive device.

Police subsequently left the area and believe there is no risk to the local community. Enquiries are ongoing.

Read the statement at the Metropolitan Police

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)