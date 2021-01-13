Man Arrested in D.C. with Explosives Had Threatening Note Mentioning Rep. André Carson

An Alabama man who police say parked a truck filled with explosives and firearms near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots also had “concerning handwritten messages” in the vehicle — including one that singled out U.S. Rep. André Carson of Indiana.

Lonnie Coffman, 70, was arrested Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. and indicted in federal court Monday on 17 gun and ammunition charges after prosecutors say police found explosive devices, a cache of firearms and a number of other weapons in the man’s truck during the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Court documents filed Tuesday included photos of the 11 Molotov cocktails, loaded handguns, assault rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition police found in Coffman’s pickup truck parked blocks away from the Capitol building.

Read more at the Indianapolis Star

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)