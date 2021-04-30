Man Charged With Terrorism and Drug Offenses

A man from South Yorkshire in the U.K. has been charged with terrorism and drugs offenses as part of an intelligence-led investigation into right wing terrorism.

Christopher Carey (03/03/1966) of North Anston has been charged with three offenses contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism ACT 2006 (dissemination of terrorist publications) and one offense of the Possession of Class A Drugs contrary to Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He was arrested in South Yorkshire on April 22 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East. The arrest was pre-planned and intelligence led.

He appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court via video link on April 24 and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear before the Central Criminal Court on April 30.

Counter Terrorism Policing

