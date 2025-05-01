Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33 (28.12.1991) of no fixed abode was charged, following CPS authorisation, on Wednesday, 30 April with the following offences:

Preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article, contrary to Section 139(1) and (6) of the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today (30 April).

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them.

“I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public.

“Although the man has now been charged, we continue with our investigation and would urge the public not to speculate further at this time.”

Background:

Shortly before 18:00hrs on Monday, 28 April, officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command became aware of a man attempting to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the Embassy of Israel in Kensington, W8.

Officers prevented the man from entering and arrested him on suspicion of a public order offence, trespassing on a designated site and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was taken to a London police station and after further enquiries were carried out he was further arrested on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Due to this, the investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He was subsequently charged as above.

The original announcement can be found here.