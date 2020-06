Authorities say a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade, then got out of the vehicle brandishing a pistol. At least one person was wounded.

A 27-year-old male was shot then taken to a hospital in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department said.

The alleged gunman was arrested, reports CBS Seattle affiliate KIRO-TV. Police said they recovered the gun and don’t believe there were any other victims, the station added.

