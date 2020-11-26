Man Jailed for Possessing Explosives and Terrorism-Related Offenses

A man has been jailed in the U.K. for possession of ingredients for explosives and terrorism-related offenses.

Filip Golon Bednarczyk, 26, of Luton, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey court on November 24, for one count of making or possession of explosive(s) under suspicious circumstances, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substance Act 1983; and seven counts of possession of documents of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

A further year will be served on licence. On release, he will be subject to a 15 years notification requirement. A notification requirement means individuals must provide the police with certain information, such as their home address or passport number, for a specified amount of time. This information allows the police and other authorities to monitor an offender and to manage any ongoing risk that they pose.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Metropolitan Polices Counter Terrorism Command, said: “I am very pleased with this sentence. Thanks to the vigilance of counterterrorism officers, we detected Bednarczyk’s illegal and dangerous activity and brought him to justice. He now faces a substantial time in prison.

Detectives arrested Bednarczyk at his home address on December 11 2019 after they identified him as someone who bought suspect items from the internet. A search of his home address recovered instructional documentation for the production of gunpowder and C4 plastic explosive as well as a number of ingredients for making explosive devices. However, no terrorist-related activity, or imminent threat, was discovered.

Bednarczyk was subsequently charged with the eight indictments and remanded. He pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on May 6 to the offenses and was remanded in custody, ahead of sentencing.

Read the announcement at Counter Terrorism Policing

