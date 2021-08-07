Man Jailed in the U.K. for Counterterrorism Act Breaches

A man previously convicted of terrorism offenses who breached his notification requirements has been jailed after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Ismail Abdurahman, 39 of south-east London, pleaded guilty on June 22 at Kingston Crown Court to three breaches of Part 4 Notification Order requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act 2008 – namely failing to notify police of a mobile phone number and email account he was using, as well as not notifying them of a vehicle he had access to.

He was sentenced on August 4 at the same court to eight months’ imprisonment in relation to the breaches.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “When those convicted for terrorist offenses are released from prison, they are subject to licence conditions and notification orders – as was Abdurahman in this case.

“These conditions and orders are designed to help keep the public safe and we will make sure we do everything we can, working with our partners, to monitor those subject to such measures. When they fail to comply, as Abdurahman did, we will not hesitate to investigate, and put them before the courts.”

Abdurahman was originally convicted in February 2008 as part of a counterterrorism investigation, where he was convicted of failing to disclose information which may be of material assistance to preventing the commission of terrorism and assisting an offender.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to be subject to a Part 4 Notification Order for 15 years after his release, meaning he had to notify police of certain changes to circumstances, such as use of financial accounts, email accounts and vehicles.

In February 2020, Abdurahman was recalled to prison for an unrelated breach of his licence conditions. Following this, counterterrorism officers searched Abdurahman’s room and found evidence that he was using an undeclared mobile phone number and email account, as well as documents suggesting he had previous use and ownership of a car and financial documents relating to accounts he hadn’t declared to police.

After further enquiries, Abdurahman was charged with five counts of breaching Part 4 Notification Order requirements under the Counter Terrorism Act, 2008, pleading guilty to three of the counts. Two counts (relating to the financial accounts) are to lie on file.

