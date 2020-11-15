(KTNV Las Vegas)

Man Sentenced for Plotting Attack on Las Vegas Synagogue

A man who admitted to planning violent attacks against the Anti-Defamation League, a Las Vegas synagogue and a Fremont Street bar was ordered to serve two years in federal prison on Friday.

Conor Climo pleaded guilty to a weapons charge earlier this year, admitting that he “expressed biases and hatred against various racial and religious groups.”

His sentencing, originally set for the spring, was delayed throughout the pandemic and ultimately conducted through a teleconference.

