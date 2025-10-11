Man Who Shared Daesh Propaganda on Social Media Jailed After UK Met’s Counter Terrorism Investigation

Analysis of an Instagram account belonging to 29-year-old Abdullah Bellil revealed he was posting videos in support of a proscribed organisation to encourage acts of terrorism, according to a UK Metropolitan Police announcement.

Bellil had also communicated to others the practical steps on how to join a terrorist group and encouraged the study of Islamist preachers.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We know that terrorist groups like Daesh use social media to spread their toxic ideologies and to radicalise people. We’ve also seen people go on to commit attacks or carry out terrorist activity after they were radicalised from what they’ve seen online.

“That is why it is so dangerous when people like Bellil are sharing and spreading this kind of material online. But as we’ve shown here, we will investigate and identify those sharing this sort of material online, and there are very real consequences for doing so.

“The public’s support is also vital and I would urge anyone who spots material online that could be terrorist-related, to report it to us, so that we can take a look and take action where necessary.”

Counter terrorism officers arrested Bellil at his home address in Southampton on 18 December 2024 and he was taken into custody.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing the contents of a terrorist publication via a social media account, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He has also pleaded guilty to a charge of expressing an opinion or belief on social media, that was supportive of a proscribed organisation, namely ISIS, contrary to section 12(1A) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

At Kingston Crown Court on 10 October, Abdullah Bellil 29 (04.11.95) of Southampton, was sentenced to six years at prison plus an extended licence period of one-year. He must serve at least two thirds of sentence in jail before he is considered for parole.