Managing Hostile Encounters: Personal Safety During Times of Increased Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violence

Who we are and how others see us can impact our safety in public spaces and how we might experience harassment or aggression. The increase in reported hate incidents and crimes ranging from verbal attacks to fatal assaults is leaving many afraid for their families and their own personal safety.

It can be difficult, even dangerous, to be the target of racially or ethnically motivated violence (REMV), harassment, or intimidation. With the recent increase in REMV, especially directed toward Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), it can seem threatening and scary out there, but that doesn’t mean people should live in fear. With tensions still high related to the pandemic, economic strife, and the current social and political environment, many people are on edge. It is important at times like these that everyone knows how to handle difficult or dangerous encounters to keep themselves and others safe.

Learn more and register today for the next online RADAR™ training program “Managing Hostile Encounters: Safety for the AAPI Community and Others” on June 23, 2021 @ 1:00-2:00 PM (ET).

