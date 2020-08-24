Manchester Arena Bomber’s Brother Sentenced to Minimum of 55 Years

Convicted murderer Hashem Abedi has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in prison for his part in a terror attack at the Manchester Arena in the U.K. that killed 22 people.

On August 20 at the Old Bailey court in London, Abedi, 23, was ordered to serve at least 55 years behind bars after being found guilty of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause an explosion likely to endanger life following a six week trial that concluded in March 2020.

Hashem plotted with his brother Salman in the months leading up to the attack, building a bomb that was detonated by Salman while people left the Manchester Arena following a music concert.

He persuaded close acquaintances to purchase chemicals that could be used to manufacture explosives, sourced metal drums that were used to build bomb prototypes and bought a white Nissan Micra car that was used to store bomb components.

After helping Salman accumulate materials needed to construct the final version of the bomb, the pair flew to Libya to see family on 15 April 2017.

Salman detonated the device he and his brother created during the evening of 22 May 2017, killing himself and 22 other people, and injuring more than 1,000 members of the public.

Hashem was arrested in Libya the following day and successfully extradited to the U.K. on 17 July 2019.

