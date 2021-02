Police were told of shortcomings in a terror response plan months before the Manchester Arena attack, an inquiry into the bombing has heard.

The police inspectorate warned in November 2016 that “an over-reliance” on the officer in charge of the response could see them overwhelmed. Policing experts believe that is what happened after the May 2017 attack.

A former inspector told the inquiry Greater Manchester Police was urged to “raise its game” at the time.

