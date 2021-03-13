‘Masked Menace’ Rapper Found Guilty of Plotting a Sword Attack in London

A self-styled drill rapper jihadist who called himself the “Masked Menace” has been convicted of planning a sword attack in London during lockdown.

Sahayb Abu, 27, was convicted on March 12 for the plot in which he had intended to use an 18in gladiator-style sword bought over the internet – and had paid an additional £20 to have it sharpened. Other purchases included a lock knife, Kevlar ballistics vest, camouflaged hat, balaclava, a mask and fingerless gloves.

His brother Mohamed Abu, meanwhile, was cleared of his charge of failing to inform authorities of his sibling’s plans.

