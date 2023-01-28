Mass Shooting Targets Jerusalem Synagogue on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Seven people were killed in a terror attack targeting a synagogue in Jerusalem during Shabbat services on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“This evening at around 8:30pm local time, a terrorist arrived at a synagogue in the Neve Ya’akov boulevard in Jerusalem and proceeded to shoot at a number of people in the area,” Israel Police tweeted Friday. “Police forces quickly arrived at the scene, engaged with the terrorist and opened fire at him. The terrorist was neutralized. Seven innocent people were slaughtered and more were injured as result of the terror attack.”

Police later said that “the initial investigation of the terrorist’s identity suggests that he committed the terrorist attack by himself.”

“Findings suggest that he is a 21 year old resident of East Jerusalem,” police tweeted.

Israel Police added that “security forces are continuing activity to check for others involved in the attack.”

It is the deadliest terror attack on Israel in years.

“The United States will extend our full support to the Government and people of Israel,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Accordingly, the President has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice.”

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that occurred today outside of a synagogue in Jerusalem,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured, including children. The notion of people being targeted as they leave a house of worship is abhorrent. It is particularly tragic that this attack occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.”

“On behalf of the United States, I express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a full recovery,” he said. “We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Israel’s security.”