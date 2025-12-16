Melissa Hortman Tribute in House Chamber Will Serve as Rhetoric Reminder for Lawmakers

A photo of a smiling Melissa Hortman sits atop the late lawmaker’s desk in the Minnesota House of Representatives, alongside a bouquet of red roses and a gavel. Hortman’s image greets all those who walk into the chamber or gaze in through its gates.

In the aftermath of Hortman’s killing, House staff put up the tribute to the longtime lawmaker and former House speaker. Her colleagues, friends and some strangers filled the chamber’s entryway with signs, photos, flowers and stuffed animals meant to honor Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their golden retriever, Gilbert.

They were assassinated at their home six months ago. A floor below, an ornament dedicated to them hangs on the Capitol Christmas tree.

Read the rest of the story at Minnesota Public Radio.