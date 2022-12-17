35.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, December 17, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Meta Being Sued for Fueling Ethiopia Violence

By Homeland Security Today

The son of an Ethiopian chemistry professor who was killed during unrest in the country last year has filed a lawsuit against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, alleging that the social media platform is fueling viral hate and violence, harming people across eastern and southern Africa.

Abrham Meareg Amare claims in the suit that his father, Meareg Amare, a 60-year-old Tigrayan academic, was gunned down outside his home in Bahir Dar, the capital city of Ethiopia’s Amhara region, in November 2021, after a string of hateful messages were posted on Facebook that slandered and doxed the professor, calling for his murder.

The case is a constitutional petition filed in Kenya’s High Court, which has jurisdiction over the issue, as Facebook’s content moderation operation hub for much of east and south Africa is located in Nairobi.

Read the full story at CNN

Previous articleUN Security Council Examines Rising Terrorism Threat Globally
Next articleEight Found Guilty for Roles in 2016 Nice Terror Attack
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals