Michigan Man Charged with Terrorism in Death Threats to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General

A man accused of making credible death threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel has been charged on a terrorism count, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Robert Tesh made the threats via a social media message to an acquaintance on April 14 and authorities concluded the message amounted to “credible threats to kill,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday in a news release.

She didn’t provide any detail about the threats or how they were determined to be credible. Further details will be presented during court proceedings, she said.

