Top brass at Marine Corps Base Quantico didn’t alert rank-and-file personnel of an attempted breach by two Jordanian nationals in a box truck until two weeks after it happened, The Post can reveal.

The incident occurred May 3, when the two men approached Fuller Road Gate of the Marine base, were stopped for screening, and attempted to ram their way in but were stopped by military sentries.

The incident was first reported by Potomac Local News and then highlighted by The Post, as well as confirmed by Capt. Michael Curtis, a spokesman for the base.

