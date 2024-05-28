63.1 F
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Counterterrorism

Military Hid Attempted Quantico Base Breach by Jordanians From Marines for Two Weeks: Source

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Top brass at Marine Corps Base Quantico didn’t alert rank-and-file personnel of an attempted breach by two Jordanian nationals in a box truck until two weeks after it happened, The Post can reveal.

The incident occurred May 3, when the two men approached Fuller Road Gate of the Marine base, were stopped for screening, and attempted to ram their way in but were stopped by military sentries.

The incident was first reported by Potomac Local News and then highlighted by The Post, as well as confirmed by Capt. Michael Curtis, a spokesman for the base.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post.

 

Previous article
Chicago Campus Protestors Announce Terror Campaign Against the U.S.
Next article
New U.S. Treasury Strategy Targets Crypto Scams and Real Estate Money Laundering
