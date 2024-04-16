75.6 F
Counterterrorism

Military Review: US Sniper Team Unable to Detect or Prevent ISIS-K Bomber in Abbey Gate Attack

The US for the first time identified the terrorist as Abdul Rahman al-Logari.

The Navy Ceremonial Guard transports the casket of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, who was killed in the Aug. 26 attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (DoD Photo)

Members of a Marine scout sniper team who believed they could have taken out the suicide bomber ahead of the catastrophic attack at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport during the final days of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan were mistaken, a review ordered by U.S. Central Command has determined.

“Over the past two years, some service members have claimed that they had the bomber in their sights and they could have prevented the attack. We now know that is not correct,” a member of the supplemental review team, which was tasked with building on the military’s initial investigation by taking into account newer information and claims that have surfaced, told reporters in a recent briefing.

In another significant revelation, members of the team identified Abdul Rahman al-Logari as the terrorist responsible for killing 13 American service members and some 170 Afghans when on Aug. 26 2021 he detonated a suicide vest laden with 20 pounds of military-grade explosives near the airport’s Abbey Gate. The blast sent a mass of 5-millimeter ball bearings ripping through the densely-packed crowd. This is the first time U.S. officials have confirmed al-Logari was the bomber.

Read the rest of the story at ABC News, here.

