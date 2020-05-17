Millions of Dollars of Afghan Infrastructure Destroyed in Attacks

According to Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the nation’s main power supply company, this year the company has sustained 800 million afs worth of damage by unknown attackers in several regions of the country who targeted power pylons and transmission lines.

“We are still trying to determine the exact amount of the loss, because we are still working on a number of areas. The 800 million afs loss is the direct and indirect loss that we have suffered, because (along with infrastructure damage) we have also suffered losses in the ability to sell the electricity,” said Wahidullah Tawhidi, DABS spokesman.

DABS said that four electricity pylons were targeted by unknown gunmen over the past 40 days, eight employees of the company were wounded in the attacks, and the Parwan electricity operations deputy head Sayed Murtaza was killed.

Read more at TOLO News

