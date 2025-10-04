spot_img
52.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 4, 2025
CounterterrorismLaw Enforcement and Public SafetyFirst Responders

Minnesota’s Mass Violence Prevention Plan Needs Support to be Operational, Certified Threat Manager Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Annunciation Catholic School https://www.flickr.com/photos/chaddavisphotography/54748564278/
Police at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on August 27, 2025 following a mass shooting that killed 2 children and injured 17 others, 14 of them children. (Photo: Chad Davis CC by 4.0 / Flickr)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been diving into a call to action made by a top Minnesota law enforcement official one day after the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Church.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Superintendent Drew Evans said possible warning signs were not reported before the shooting, and he called on the public to report going forward.

Evans passed on our interview request related to that call to action and the state’s violence prevention strategy, so we turned to Certified Threat Manager Bruno Dias. Dias is a retired police commander and led violence prevention efforts at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Read the rest of the story at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Previous article
Former Department of War Associate General Counsel Melanie Harris Joins Maximus in New Role

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
© All content copyright ©2025 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY KAPCOM SERVICES