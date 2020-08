Somali special forces say they have ended a siege at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that was stormed by armed al-Shabab militants.

At least 10 people are reported to have been killed at the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area, plus an unknown number of militants.

The attackers detonated a car bomb outside the hotel on Sunday before storming it and seizing hostages.

